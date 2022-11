In this week's Your Lurgan podcast, we reflect on the life of former Upper Bann MLA Sam Gardiner, who passed away during the week.

We hear about the concerns of local postmen who say that post is piling high in the Craigavon sorting office; Donagh McKeown tells us all about his idea for a radio station plus we have our usual sport round up.

But first up... they talk about Matt Hancock in the jungle!