'None of it would have been possible without my upbringing at Lurgan Golf Club', says leading golf history writer Roger

The Open at St Andrew's last weekend ended in heartbreak for Rory McIlroy and his legions of fans.

It was watched by Lurgan native Roger McStravick, now a resident in the Scottish seaside town.

Roger is one of the world's leading golf history writers. He has won a number of writing awards and is editor of a monthly golf history publication.

In a two-part interview Your Lurgan's Donagh McKeown has been talking to Roger about his work and his connections with Lurgan. You can see part two of our interview from 7pm on Friday, July 22.