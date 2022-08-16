Odds slashed on Lurgan's Annabel winning a major in 2023

Lurgan’s Annebel Wilson was all the rage with punters on Sunday morning with the chances of her winning a big title in 2023 on the move.

The 21-year-old amateur golfer from County Armagh caught the eye during the US Women’s Amateur Championship where she was beaten by Canada’s Monet Chun in her semi-final.

Wilson is a student at UCLA in California and played in Great Britain and Ireland's Curtis Cup team last year.

Bookmakers BoyleSports reported that plenty of support started to arrive following her performance at Chambers Bay, Washington, and now major success could be on the way sooner rather than later with Wilson trimmed into 40/1 from 66/1 to win one of the big five titles in 2023.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Northern Ireland's Annabel Wilson's run at the US Women's Amateur Championship came to an end as she was beaten by Canada's Monet Chun in her semi-final but future success is fancied. The 21-year-old from Armagh has been backed into 40/1 from 66/1 to win a Major next year so big things are coming if the betting is anything to go by.”