Man charged with supplying cocaine

A 29-year-old man has appeared in court charged with possessing cocaine with the intent to supply.

Gary Damien Scullion, of Edward Street, Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse on Wednesday, June 15 from Banbridge Custody Suite.

The defendant is further accused of possessing cocaine on June 14 this year, as well as making threats to damage property and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a female on December 3 last year.

A constable confirmed that he could connect the accused to the charges.

It was reported that Scullion had breached his bail as police attended an address in Waringstown to arrest the defendant for the assault that occurred in December last year.

Upon searching the defendant’s bedroom, officers located a Nike bag in his wardrobe that contained a white brick of powder which they suspected to be drugs.

Subsequently, Scullion was arrested for the drugs matters and he breached his bail by having an iPhone in his possession as this is capable of connecting to the internet.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remarked that due to the drugs being in his bedroom, this would have also been enough to be sufficient as a breach of bail.

No application for bail was made by a defence solicitor.

The defendant was remanded into custody until July 1.