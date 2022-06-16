Car on roof with two children on board, court hears

A mother-of-two, whose vehicle was on its roof with her children on board, has been banned for a year.

The case of Magdalena Wozniak, (31), of King Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, June 15.

The court heard that on May 5 last year, police were tasked to a one-vehicle road traffic collision at a roundabout on the Lakeview Road, Craigavon.

Upon attendance, police observed a black coloured vehicle on its roof and severely damaged.

Members of the public informed officers that a female driver had got out of the vehicle with two small children and had made off down a grassy path.

Police made a pursuit and caught up with the female who was with her two children aged two and three.

Wozniak attempted to run from police, however, she was detained and was totally unresponsive with officers.

Police observed facial injuries on both her two children who were upset and crying and the ambulance service attended the scene and all parties were sent to Craigavon Area Hospital for treatment.

Officers spoke with a witness who observed the driving of the defendant and the crash which was captured on dash camera.

Whilst in hospital, Wozniak became violent with hospital staff and assaulted a hospital security employee.

She was later admitted at that stage to Bluestone Unit and remained there for a number of weeks.

One of the children had grazing and bruising to face and body, whilst the other had minor cuts and grazing to face and body. Meanwhile, the defendant had no injuries of note.

A forensic examination report of her blood sample indicated that she was driving whilst under the influence of lorazepam.

An examination of the vehicle found further offences as well as two defective tyres and during interview, the defendant admitted driving whilst both of her children were in the car and she didn’t remember much about the incident.

She confirmed she did not take any alcohol or drugs on the day prior to the accident but stated there may have been faults with the steering, brakes and accelerator.

In her defence, the court was told that Wozniak is “embarrassed” by the facts of the case and she understood the danger she put her children in. A solicitor explained that she was instructed by the defendant that there was no alcohol or illegal drugs taken but that she was prescribed lorazepam and despite the drug saying you can drive, she should have been aware that she was impaired.

It was added that the children have made a full recovery and the car has been seized due to its dangerous condition.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £100 fine for failing to remain at a damage only accident, a £75 fine each for the two defective tyre charges, a £200 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for dangerous driving, a £200 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving when unfit through drink/drugs and a £100 fine for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.