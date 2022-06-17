Exciting new plans for St Pauls GAC

St Pauls GAC in Lurgan have announced exciting new plans for a new multi-use youth training facility.

A planning application was submitted to Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council on May 19 this year.

The new multi-use youth training facility will have a classroom, an office, a meeting room, two changing rooms, two stores and a kitchen.

There is a proposed canopy cover featuring a powder coated metal box section with polycarbonate roof. The application states that this will be installed by an approved contractor including bases for posts etc as required.

Furthermore, there are plans for an all new drainage which will be sent to a new septic tank bio treatment system to be designed and installed in accordance with regulation.

The plans will now go before planners for consideration.