Man accused of hijacking vehicle

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

A 28-year-old man has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempting to hijack a vehicle.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the preliminary enquiry of Nathan James Declan O’Hare, of Riverside Meadows, Ballynahinch, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, June 17.

The defendant is further accused of possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, with the intent to commit an indictable offence within the vicinity of Taghnevan Drive, Lurgan.

All of the offences are alleged to have been committed on October 16 last year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, remanded O’Hare into custody to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse on September 20.

