Pensioner jailed following incident at Craigavon Area Hospital

A pensioner, who used disorderly behaviour at Craigavon Area Hospital after being discharged, has been jailed for a month.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Brian Nugent, (72), of Tyross Gardens, Armagh, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, June 17.

The court heard that on March 10 this year, police were in attendance at Craigavon Area Hospital when they were approached by the suspect who appeared to be in an agitated and angry state.

The defendant had previously been discharged by hospital staff earlier that day but had refused to leave.

When asked to leave by security staff, Nugent began to get angry, aggressive, shouting and cursing in front of other hospital staff and patients.

Nugent refused to pay for a taxi home and demanded that police left him home.

He also demanded to be taken to an address he is excluded from on his post charge bail conditions at that time.

The defendant said that if he was left home he would be going straight to that address he is excluded from which is a two minute walk away.

Nugent was also intended to be issued with a PND (Penalty Notice for Disorder) for his disorderly behaviour but stated he would rip it up as she was shouting and swearing at security staff.

It was not suitable to leave the defendant into Portadown town centre to make his own way home due to the cold weather and likelihood of coming to more police attention.

The defendant continued his behaviour in the presence of police and was arrested for disorderly behaviour and conveyed to Lurgan Custody where he was further arrested for assault on police after he resisted and swung at an officer.

In his defence, the court was told that Nugent is currently on remand for other matters and has come to the attention of police in the “twilight” of his life.

It was added that he has cardiological difficulty which required treatment and he became disorderly with security staff and not nurses and the doctors after being discharged, although it was conceded he was hospital grounds at that time.

The solicitor added that Nugent accepts his culpability for the offences in full and that the other option available is an immediate custodial sentence due to being in custody for other unrelated matters.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “Because of your current remand status, there isn’t any point in me ordering a pre-sentence report for several reasons.

“It would only delay sentencing and could add quite considerably to the amount of time you spend in custody in relation to these matters, irrespective of whatever remand you’re garnering in respect of the other matters.”

The Judge imposed a one month custodial for each of the two charges to run concurrently with each other.