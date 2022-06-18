Two men appear in court charged with numerous offences

Two men have appeared in court alleged to have been involved in offences that occurred in February this year.

Dean Dutton, (20), of Falls Road, Belfast and Clayton Jody Curry, (29), of no fixed abode, both appeared at Craigavon Courthouse on Friday, June 17 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

Dutton faces allegations of two counts of common assault, four charges of assault on police, two counts of criminal damage, a single charge of making threats to kill and attempting unlawfully by force threats or menaces or some other way to cause a person from doing an act, namely making a statement to police.

Curry faces two charges of assault on police.

All the charges are alleged to have taken place on February 28 this year.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, remanded the pair into custody to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse on September 20.