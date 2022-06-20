PE heard for five alleged offences

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

A 32-year-old man, accused of common assault, attempted criminal damage and three other offences, has appeared at Craigavon Courthouse for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry.

Fabio Noe Monteiro, of Glenvarna Square, Newtownabbey, is also accused of burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage on September 13 last year.

The defendant spoke to confirm that he understood the charges when his case was heard during the sitting on Friday, June 17.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Monteiro on continuing court bail for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse on September 22

