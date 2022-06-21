"Attacks could have caused injuries to children and residents", says Cllr Haughian

Cllr Keith Haughian has condemned two attacks on vehicles in North Lurgan which occurred yesterday.

"Two cars have been set alight in the area over the past 48 hours,” he said.

“In both cases they could have caused injury to residents or children living nearby.

“It is reprehensible that anyone would have such disregard for our community to endanger them in this way.

“I would ask anyone with information on who is responsible to come forward to the police."

The first incident occurred in the Bells Row Court area in the town in the early hours of yesterday morning (June 20).

Shortly before 2:40am, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a car which was parked in the area. Damage was caused to the vehicle and smoke damage was also reported at the front of a property near by following the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries, and the item was taken away from the scene for further examination.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or have any information which could assist, to contact them on 101, and quote reference number 173 20/06/22. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Similarly, Police received a report of a car being set on fire in the Deeny Drive area of Lurgan shortly after 10:50am yesterday morning.

Police Service of Northern Ireland officers attended the scene along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

The fire is being treated as arson at this stage and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash-cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 644 of 20/06/22.