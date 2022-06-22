Dollingstown Fun Day brings community together – MP

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has congratulated Magheralin Parish and St Saviours Dollingstown for hosting a fantastic community fun day on Saturday. Well over one thousand people attended the event and commenting after visiting, Carla Lockhart said:



“Over recent weeks communities across Upper Bann have been coming together for a range of fun days, afternoon teas, pageants and celebrations. Thousands of people have taken part and the enjoyment has been clear to see from the faces of those attending.



"Today it was great to be in Dollingstown for the fun day organised by Magheralin Parish and St. Saviours Dollingstown. Well over one thousand people have attended, across all ages. So many families are out enjoying the sun shine and all the entertainment and activities laid on for people to enjoy and participate in.



"Credit also to Dollingstown Football Club for opening up their fantastic grounds to host this event. I am always inspired when I see communities pull together to put these events on for their locality. A huge well done to the organisers from the local churches and all the volunteers who helped make this happen. It truly was a great day enjoyed by all.”