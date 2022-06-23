Injured party told former partner had a "golden bullet" with her name on it

A 30-year-old man, who made threats to kill the mother of his children, has been imposed with a suspended custodial sentence.

The case of Christopher McCandless, of Old School Court, Dromara, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, June 22.

The court heard that on January 14 this year, police received a report that the defendant had allegedly made threats against the injured party both directly over the phone and through the use of a third person.

Police attended the injured party’s address and recorded a statement of complaints, which included being approached by an unknown male in Lurgan and being told: “Christopher McCandless has a golden bullet with your name on it”, as well as being told by the defendant: “You and her are going to get plugged.”

Police made contact with the defendant and advised him to come to Lurgan Station to be interviewed in relation to these allegations.

In his defence, the court was told that since his arrest there have been no breaches of bail, he realises his relationship has come to an end and that there has been no correspondence between the two parties since then.

It was added that he has a good working career throughout his life and has a lack of a significant record.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “This is a very serious offence, perpetrated against the mother of your own children.

“How do you think that’s going to make them feel?”

The Judge imposed a four month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.