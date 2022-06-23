Oil delivery driver banned from the roads

A heating oil delivery driver has been banned from the roads for a year after pleading guilty to driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The case of John Chambers, (66), of Upper Ballydugan Road, Bleary, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, June 22.

The court heard that on April 28 this year, police were on mobile patrol within the vicinity of Hunters Hill Road, Gilford, and observed a white vehicle travelling towards Lurgan with one male in the car.

The driver identified himself as the defendant, with officers observing the car swerving across the road before hitting a nearside kerb twice.

Police noticed that Chambers had glazed eyes and his breath smelled of intoxicating liquor.

Subsequently, the defendant failed a preliminary breath test and was conveyed to Musgrave Custody where an evidential breath sample read of 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard that Chambers lives with his brother and they own a local oil delivering firm where he is a driver of a tanker. It was added that he is “distressed and ashamed” by what happened and that he has brought a lot of trouble upon his family.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested.