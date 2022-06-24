Court told offending "not a great episode"

A factory worker, who planned to drive to work after consuming alcohol, has been banned from the roads for 15 months.

The case of Pedro Nelson Almeida Goncalves, (44), of North Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, June 22.

The court heard that on May 25 this year, patrol were patrolling the A4 Dungannon Road, Portadown, and observed a black vehicle braking unnecessarily and swerving in a peculiar manner.

The vehicle also had a defective light and once the car was stopped, the defendant identified himself to police.

Police demanded a sample of breath for a preliminary breath test which resulted in a fail.

The defendant was conveyed to Lurgan Custody Suite but failed to provide a sample of breath for an evidential reading.

In his defence, the court was told that Goncalves returned from holiday and had a few drinks in his garden before realising that he had to go to work and he got into the car.

After confirming he worked at Moy Park in Dungannon, District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “So he was planning coming from Portadown, out the Dungannon Road, onto the M1 to the Dungannon turn off, in heavy traffic and he did all this while drunk.”

A defence solicitor explained that it was “not a great episode” and that he had no previous convictions.

DJ Kelly imposed a £250 fine and a 15 month disqualification until re-tested for failing to provide a specimen of breath and a £75 fine for a defective light.

A forfeiture order for the vehicle in question was also imposed.