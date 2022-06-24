Defendant intentionally breaks electronic tag, court told

A court has heard how a Craigavon man intentionally damaged an electronic tag in order to return to prison.

Dylan Mawhinney, (22), of Clanrolla Park, pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage when his case was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, June 22.

The defendant phoned police on March 19 this year stating that he had cut off his electronic tag and he was looking to hand himself into police.

A check on the police systems showed the suspect was a subject of an Article 17 licence and was located at Tullygally Road East where it was confirmed there was no tag present.

In his defence, the court was told that Mawhinney was going through a bad mental health episode and wrongly assumed that by cutting off his tag he would return to prison as he wished.

Since then it was explained that the defendant has “calmed down” and is back working.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £250.