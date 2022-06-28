Year DQ for motoring offences

A motorist, who drove without insurance and a driving licence, has been disqualified for 12 months.

The case of Andrew Dorrian, (29), of Hollybank Drive, Newtownabbey, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, June 24.

The court heard that on January 21 last year, police were on patrol in Belvedere Manor, Lurgan, when they observed a black coloured vehicle being driven by the defendant.

Police checks showed that the vehicle did not currently hold a valid certificate of insurance.

Officers stopped the vehicle to request Dorrian to produce a valid certificate of insurance and his driving licence.

The defendant stated he didn’t have a driving licence as he had yet to apply for one after a period of disqualification in March 2020. Police checks with DVLA confirmed Dorrian had not applied for a new driving licence after disqualification.

Dorrian argued that the vehicle was insured and he was provided with a document producer to have the documents examined at Lurgan Police Station within seven days but he failed to do so.

In his defence, the court was told that the timing of the commission of these offences pre-dated other charges he had yet to be convicted for. It was added that he is going to learn “a salutary lesson” for these pleas.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed 100 hours of community service and 12 months disqualification for no insurance and a £400 fine and a 12 month disqualification for no driving licence.