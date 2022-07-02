Guilty plea for cannabis possession

A Lurgan man, who was in possession of cannabis nine days after a previous detection, has been handed a suspended sentence.

The case of Leigh Davidson, (22), of Union Court, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, June 29.

The court heard that on October 29 last year, police were conducting a vehicle checkpoint in Lurgan and stopped a vehicle after a smell of cannabis within the car.

A search of the defendant was authorised but he quickly made it known to police that he had a small amount of cannabis on his person for his own personal use.

Davidson was cautioned and made full admission during interview.

In his defence, it was explained that guilty pleas are always welcome to this court but it was argued he would need assistance to help his issues at this point.

It was added that he hopes to get into employment with a well-known business in the coming weeks.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “I would have been minded to have considered some form of community disposal if it weren’t for the fact that this offence was committed nine days after you were detected for the exact same offence, and if weren’t for the fact you are still abusing cannabis on a very regular basis.”

The Judge imposed a two-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

A destruction order for the drug was also granted.