Three month jail term for driving offences

A defendant, who initially denied driving a vehicle that hit a kerb, has been jailed for three months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Kenneth George Doolan, (33), of Chinauley Park, Banbridge, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 1.

The court heard that on January 9 this year, police received a report of suspected driving offences with reports of a car swerving all over the road and a curb had been hit outside a garage in Waringstown.

Officers arrived and spoke with two males and Doolan was identified as the defendant, where it was observed that his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet.

Doolan told officers that he was not driving the vehicle in question and it was the other male.

However, police checked the CCTV footage outside the garage and it showed Doolan driving the vehicle.

The defendant was arrested for driving with excess alcohol in breath with a reading of 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath, driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

In his defence, the court was told that Doolan was subject to a combination order back in October last year and completed the community service element and was engaging well with probation, but an issue with a family member meant he was sleeping rough.

It was added that Doolan knows he is facing an immediate custodial sentence and won’t be making any application for bail.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a three month custodial sentence for each charge, plus a three-year disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The sentences are to run concurrently.