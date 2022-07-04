Man accused of burglary plus two other offences

The case was heard at Craigavon Magistrates' Court.

A 30-year-old man has appeared in court charged with three offences relating to an incident in Portadown back in 2020.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, Caoimhin Gallagher, of Antrim Road, Belfast, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 1 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is accused of entering a dwelling house in Portadown as a trespasser and stole a handbag, including contents and car keys.

Gallagher also faces a count of taking a motor vehicle without authority, as well as attempting to enter as a trespasser a garage at a house in Portadown with intent to steal.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, remanded Gallagher into custody to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on October 6.

