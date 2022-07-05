Car extracted from Kinnego Marina

The car was recovered from Kinnego Marina yesterday.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

johnny.mcnabb@yourlurgan.com

Police have confirmed that their enquiries are ongoing after a car was recovered from Kinnego Marina yesterday afternoon.

The car, which was driven by a female, had to be extracted from the water.

A PSNI spokesperson said.

“Police attended the scene of an incident in the Annaloist Road area of Lurgan on Monday 4th July after a car entered the water.

“A woman was extracted from the car and taken to hospital for treatment following the incident and enquiries are currently ongoing.”

