Car extracted from Kinnego Marina

Police have confirmed that their enquiries are ongoing after a car was recovered from Kinnego Marina yesterday afternoon.

The car, which was driven by a female, had to be extracted from the water.

A PSNI spokesperson said.

“Police attended the scene of an incident in the Annaloist Road area of Lurgan on Monday 4th July after a car entered the water.

“A woman was extracted from the car and taken to hospital for treatment following the incident and enquiries are currently ongoing.”