Man faces allegation of stealing £16,000 car

A 41-year-old man, who faces an allegation of stealing a vehicle worth £16,000, has appeared at Craigavon Courthouse for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry.

Appearing via video-link from Magilligan, Rafal Piotr Skrzypczyk, with an address listed at Maghaberry Prison, is also accused of entering as a trespasser at a dwelling house in Portadown and stealing cash, two gold chains, car keys, cigarettes, alcohol, a wallet and bank and identity cards.

Both of the offences are alleged to have taken place on September 20, 2019.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

District Judge Bernie Kelly, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, remanded the defendant into custody to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on October 6.