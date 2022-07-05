Offence will live with defendant for the rest of his life, court hears

A court been told how a defendant feels a “deep sense of shame” after driving whilst under the influence of alcohol.

The case of Francis Hutchinson, (34), of Fairfields Glen, Lisburn, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 1.

The court heard that on June 5 this year, police were on mobile patrol duty on Portadown Road, Armagh, when they observed a grey coloured vehicle approach the Stonebridge roundabout towards Portadown.

Officers observed the vehicle cross the central white road markers several times before turning left onto the Battlehill Road, Richhill, where it continued to drive erratically.

Police activated the blue lights, stopped the driver who identified himself as the defendant and he failed a preliminary breath test at the scene.

An evidential sample read 86 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

A defence solicitor explained that it was “a high reading” and it was explained that Hutchinson was at a football match in Armagh and made the foolish decision to drive home after consuming alcohol.

It was added that the defendant has had time to reflect on his behaviour and is ashamed of himself and the incident will stay with him for the rest of his licence.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a fine of £350 and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for the offence.