Judge shocked after woman drives almost four times over the limit

A Judge has voiced her outrage after a motorist drove almost four times over the limit.

The case of Jovita Gudojone, (51), of Moeran Park, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 7.

The court heard that at 3:25pm on April 4 this year, police were tasked to Eurospar in Portadown in relation to an intoxicated female in a blue coloured vehicle.

Police attended the Eurospar and observed the defendant in the driver’s seat, where it was reported she had glazed eyes, slurred speech, appeared disorientated and there was a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

She failed a preliminary breath test and an evidential sample read 316 milligrammes of alcohol per 100ml of blood – the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

Representing herself, Gudojone insists that she was apologetic for her behaviour and that she worked a night shift and drunk alcohol when she returned home.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “How do you get a reading of 316 in blood at 3:25pm in the afternoon?

“That’s almost four times shy the legal limit.

“And do you know what else happens at 3:25pm in the afternoon on a Monday?

“Children get out of school and whenever you have a reading of almost four times the legal limit, how dangerous do you think that would be to children whilst you’re driving?”

The Judge imposed a £300 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for the offence.