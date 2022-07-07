Offences "a stupid thing to do", court hears

A 32-year-old man, who went to a fast-food restaurant looking for a member of staff who had been “spreading rumours” about him, has pleaded guilty to two offences.

The case of Marcus Antonio Pereira Furtado, of Thomas Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 7.

The court heard that on December 21 last year, police received a report from a member of the public that a male had entered a restaurant in Portadown looking for a member of staff.

The male left the premises and was still suspected to be in Portadown looking for this member of staff.

Police arrived at the restaurant and located the member of staff who was inside and safe and well.

Enquiries identified the male suspect as the defendant and he was located on Thomas Street, Portadown, and during a search a lock knife and a small amount of herbal cannabis was located.

Furtado was arrested and brought to Lurgan Police Station and admitted to be in possession of the knife and cannabis.

In his defence, the court was told that Furtado had been hearing rumours about him within the community and he “very foolishly” tried to take matters into his own hands by confronting the individual who he believed was spreading those rumours.

It was added that Furtado has to accept it was “a stupid thing to do” but he immediately held his hands up and made full admissions during interview.

A defence solicitor continued that the defendant knows there will be consequences for his actions but that he has a strong work ethic and is keen to get back into employment.

Alluding to the findings in a pre-sentence report, the solicitor outlined that the court won’t like Furtado’s cannabis use and it’s something that he will have to bring to an end.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “The two features of the criminal justice sentencing exercise are rehabilitation of the offender and protection of the public.

“Given that you don’t want to be rehabilitated, rehabilitation is out.

“Therefore, I have no other option but to certify these offences as so serious, there is only one penalty I can impose.”

The Judge imposed a three-month custodial sentence for possessing a blade in a public place, as well as a one-month custodial sentence for possessing a Class B controlled drug.

The periods of custody are to run concurrently and were suspended for a period of three years.