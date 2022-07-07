Pre-sentence report for assaulting doctor

A Banbridge woman, who assaulted a doctor whilst receiving treatment, has had her case adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be obtained.

The case of Chloe McCormack, (21), of Reilly Street, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 7.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault on January 18 this year after striking out at a doctor who tried to wake her to obtain bloods at Craigavon Area Hospital.

District Judge Bernie Kelly raged: “You’re looking at prison, madam.

“You cannot assault members of the medical staff, you do not assault doctors, nurses or indeed any other members of medical staff.

“Your starting sentencing point is immediate custody, I would need an awful lot to shift me from any other sentence, but you have no chance of me considering other sentences without that report.

“Can I also say the only reason you’re here today is because of lifestyle choice isn’t that right?

“How long do you want to wait before you make significant changes?

“You’re out work so you don’t know what it’s like to get up for work, with your stomach in knots at the prospect that everybody you come across in the run of that working day is going to assault you, do you? No.

“This is atrocious behaviour and I’ll not have it.”

The Judge adjourned the case until August 17 for a pre-sentence report to be established.