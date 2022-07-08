18 month disqualification for motorist who required hospital treatment

A motorist, who required hospital treatment after being conveyed to custody, has been banned from the roads for 18 months.

The case of Niall Edward McCann, (35), of Grattan Street, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 6.

The court heard that November 15 last year, police were on mobile patrol in Lurgan town centre when they were alerted to a black coloured vehicle which appeared to stall.

Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver who identified himself as the defendant.

Checks on police systems showed he wasn’t insured to drive the vehicle and when asked if he was insured, McCann said “no”.

Police suspected he was driving under the influence and he blew under the legal limit for a preliminary breath test for alcohol.

A preliminary impairment test was then conducted and the officer formed the opinion he may be unfit to drive as a result of drugs.

McCann was arrested and kicked an officer when handcuffs were being applied.

When on route to custody, the defendant became unresponsive and CPR was administered, where he was de-arrested and sent to hospital for medical assistance.

Whilst at Craigavon Area Hospital, the defendant was asked to provide a specimen of blood but refused.

In his defence, the court was told that McCann pleaded guilty for all offences and this was his first set of charges since 2018.

It was added that McCann has shown willingness to abide by a court order but it was conceded sentencing options were limited due to a lack of a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: “It’s frightening that on one hand he was behind the wheel of a car and the next minute he was in such a medical condition that he required an ambulance to take him to the hospital.

“How many people could he have killed in that state when behind the wheel of a car?”

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £300 fine and a 18 month disqualification until re-tested for failing to provide a specimen of blood, a £200 fine and a 18 month disqualification for no insurance and a £200 fine for assault on police.