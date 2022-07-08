Hefty fine for failing to produce insurance

A motorist, who pleaded guilty to his 24th failure to produce charge, has been imposed with a “hefty fine”.

The case of Jonathan Carl French, (29), of Ashgrove Close, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 6.

Whilst none of the facts were presented to the court, the defendant pleaded guilty to not producing his insurance within seven days of being issued with a producer document on December 16 last year.

A defence solicitor acknowledged that his client has had similar offences like this in the past and that French would need a significant period of time to pay the subsequent fine coming his way.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £1,000 fine and was warned he would be disqualified if he came before the court again.