Two separate charges leads to nine penalty points

A motorist has had his licence endorsed with nine penalty points after pleading guilty to two separate offences.

The case of Tsvetan Tsvetanov, (30), of Rampart Street, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 6.

The court heard that on August 28 last year, police on mobile patrol on the M1 motorway stopped the defendant who confirmed ownership of the vehicle.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, the offside rear tyre was deemed to be defective and Tsvetanov failed to produce his driving licence within seven days.

Furthermore, the court was told that on August 24 last year, police were on mobile patrol in the Lurgan area and checks showed that a black coloured vehicle had no valid insurance policy.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver who explained that he was aware the direct debit payments stopped coming out of his account but believed this didn’t mean his vehicle would no longer be insured.

In his defence, the court was told that the defendant has a limited knowledge of English and he did have a direct debit set-up but a lack of funds in his account meant this was cancelled, however, Tsvetanov still believed he would still be insured.

In relation to the defective tyre, the defendant knew it had to be changed but he was trying to get as much use of it as possible.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £200 fine and endorsed the defendant’s licence with six penalty points.

A fine of £75 and three penalty points was imposed for the defective tyre offence, as well as a £100 fine for failing to produce driving licence.