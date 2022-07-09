Court hears how defendant removed a TV from a bar

A Lurgan man, who pleaded guilty to five offences across on two separate dates, has been imposed with a nine month custodial sentence.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Justin Robinson, (23), of Hoop Hill Park, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 8.

The court heard that on June 9 this year, police received a report from a resident at Hoop Hill Park, Lurgan, where she alleged she observed the defendant smashing a window belonging to a neighbour with a concrete slab before smashing an ornament belonging to the grandmother.

Police attended the defendant’s address and arrested him before he was conveyed to hospital for treatment as it was believed he consumed some form of drug.

Whilst in the police vehicle outside Craigavon Area Hospital, the defendant kicked the inside of the vehicle despite officers repeatedly asking him to stop.

Checks on police systems showed that the injured party had a restraining order against Robinson.

Furthermore, on June 2 this year, police received a report from the bar in Lurgan alleging that a television from the smoking area had been stolen.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was discovered this occurred and police identified the defendant from the footage.

The television had an estimated value of £299.99 and due to its removal a TV bracket was damaged to the value of £49.

During interview, Robinson admitted it was him on the CCTV footage but he could not remember removing the television which was never recovered.

In his defence, the court was told that Robinson has been in custody since the commission of the offences regarding the breach of the restraining order.

It was conceded that the defendant has a long standing addiction to non-prescribed medication but since he has been in custody and off substances, his presentation has changed and he wanted these matters dealt with.

For the offences on June 9, District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a six-month custodial sentence, a three-month custodial sentence for the breach of a restraining order and a three-month custodial sentence for attempted criminal damage. All those sentences are to run concurrently with each other.

The Judge imposed a three-month custodial sentence for each offence of theft and criminal damage for the charges on June 2. Those two sentences are to run concurrently with each other.

However, the six month sentence on June 9 is to run consecutively with the three month sentence on June 2, totalling nine months.