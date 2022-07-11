Defendant told: “There is no excuse for this type of behaviour"

A court has been told how a defendant resisted two police officers who tried to handcuff him.

The case of Flavio Vera Cruz Pedronho, (33), of Cecil Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 8.

The prosecution outlined that on December 6 last year, police were tasked to an address in relation to a matter not before the court.

Officers entered the property and located the defendant in the hallway and attempted to apply handcuffs as a safety precaution.

However, at that point, Pedronho began to resist two officers and forced one of them across the room causing him to hit his left shoulder against the wall.

Eventually, police got the defendant under control and handcuffed him before conveying him to Lurgan Custody Suite.

In his defence, the court was told Pedronho “was not well” and also could not comprehend what the police were telling him on the day in question.

It was added that he is now on medication after spending time at Bluestone and his psychosis is under control when he takes it.

District Judge Bernie Kelly told the defendant: “There is no excuse for this type of behaviour.

“There is several issues in your case which aren’t going to help you moving forward, having failed to complete a community order, there will never be one considered for you to complete again which means all your appearances in this or any other are going to attract an immediate custodial sentence.

“You have to make sure that whatever you have to do whether that’s taking medication or otherwise, you do to make you do not get involved in this type of offending again.”

The Judge imposed a four month custodial for each of the two charges to run concurrently, suspended for three years.

If this sentence is invoked, it will run consecutively with the sentence previously imposed by the County Court.