Offence "a sad case", court hears

A court has been told how a defendant feels “ashamed” with her behaviour after pleading guilty to a single count of theft.

The case of Helen Carson, (40), of Kernan Hill Manor, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 8.

The court heard that on October 28 last year, security at Tesco in Craigavon stopped the defendant from exiting the store with a trolley of groceries, totalling just over £290 after being observed passing all points of payment.

It was added that the items were all fit for re-sale.

In her defence, the court was told that it was “a sad case” as Carson had no previous record and that after passing the check-out she went to the toilet after suffering a panic attack.

However, it was conceded that instead of going back to the check-out to pay for the groceries, she continued to leave the shop where she is stopped by security staff.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a three month custodial sentence, suspended for two years for the offence.