Defendant enters guilty plea to a count of threats to kill

A 29-year-old man, who told a junior doctor that he would have been up for murder regarding another male, has pleaded guilty to a charge of threats to kill.

The case of Glenn Ethan Eamon Flynn, of Castle Mews, Caledon, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 15.

The court heard that on April 23 last year, police received a report from a consultant at the Bluestone unit regarding threats to kill made by the defendant.

It was alleged that two days earlier (April 21), Flynn disclosed to a junior doctor that he had been to a man’s house “to do some serious damage” before continuing to say that male was not in the house at that that time so smashed the windows instead.

The doctor asked Flynn if the police were aware to which he stated it was sorted without police involvement.

Furthermore, the doctor reported that Flynn said: “I’m glad he didn’t turn up at the door, if he had, I would have been up for murder today.”

As a result of the threats disclosed to the junior doctor, the consultant at the hospital was made aware of those and two days later, Flynn made further threats about the same male to him during a review.

Flynn provided a no comment interview.

In his defence, the court was told was Flynn was a patient in the Bluestone Unit at the time of the offence and he has a long psychiatric history which occurred from a serious assault he suffered in 2011.

Furthermore, it was explained that the defendant has an alcohol addiction and that the injured party in the case had previously smashed the windows of his property.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a three-month custodial sentence, suspended for two-years for the offence.

A restraining order in the usual terms for a period of two-years was also granted.