Two-year disqualification for motoring offences

A court has heard how a defendant, who was living in a lorry around the time of his detection drink driving, has been banned from the roads for a period of two years.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Ruslanas Korsakovas, (49), of no fixed abode, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 15.

The court heard that on June 5 this year, police received a report of a HGV vehicle travelling on the A1 towards Hillsborough.

The vehicle was alleged to be swerving across lanes and onto the hard shoulder and upon arrival, officers observed the lorry parked on the hard shoulder with a male sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine running.

The driver identified himself as the defendant and officers observed that he was unsteady on his feet and they could detect a strong smell of intoxicating liquor.

A requirement put to him to provide a sample for a preliminary breath test were put to him but he could not do so.

An evidential sample was requested when Korsakovas was conveyed to custody but after several attempts, he also failed to comply.

The defendant was interviewed on June 6 and made admissions to the offences, telling officers that he had been drinking vodka the night prior to his arrest.

Representing himself via an interpreter, Korsakovas told the court that the lorry belonged to the owner of a company and that he doesn’t have an address to live in when released from prison.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of two years until re-tested and no monetary penalties were imposed due to his status.