Woman pleads guilty to theft offence

A Romanian woman, who stole over £135 worth of household items from the Range in Portadown, has been fined.

The case of Larisa Muntean, (21), of Jervis Street, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 15.

The court heard that on June 8 this year, police received a report from the manager at the Range in Portadown, who stated that a female had taken a trolley of items totalling £136.91 from the store and placed them into a vehicle.

A view from CCTV footage showed that the defendant made no effort to pay.

The items were subsequently recovered and fit for re-sale, with full admissions made during interview.

Speaking through a translator, it was confirmed she is not working and that she lives alone.

Deputy District Gerard Trainor imposed a fine of £200 for the offence.