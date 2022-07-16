Motorist blows reading of 89 microgrammes

A defendant will have to re-sit his test after a 12 month disqualification following guilty pleas to three offences.

The case of Robertas Blazevicius, (21), of Glenavon Crescent, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 15.

The court heard that on June 5 this year, police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Mourne Road area in Lurgan.

The driver identified himself as the defendant and told officers in broken English that he wasn’t insured and didn’t possess a licence.

A road-side preliminary breath resulted in a fail, with an evidential sample reading 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In his defence, the court was told that Blazevicius works in a factory in Dungannon and that he pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

It was conceded that the reading is of the higher end but asked for credit with how he dealt with the matter.

Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor imposed a £200 fine and a 12 month disqualification until re-tested for driving with excess alcohol in breath, a £200 fine and a six month disqualification for no insurance and a £100 fine for no driving licence.