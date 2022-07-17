On-street penalty charges notices take a significant rise

Your Lurgan can reveal that there has been a significant rise in on-street penalty charge notices (PCN) in the local area.

According to statistics from the Department of Infrastructure, a total of 150 PCN's were issued between January to March last year throughout several towns and villages near the Lurgan and Craigavon area.

However, between the same time frame this year, a total of 809 PCN's were handed out, marking an increase of 439%.

Statistics were taken from Banbridge, Dromore, Lurgan, Moira and Portadown.

The biggest rise was in Portadown, with 358 PCN's being issued between January to March this year. This is a significant rise on the 126 parking tickets that were handed out in the same time period during 2018.

Similarly, in Lurgan there were 42 PCN’s imposed on motorists during the first three months in 2021, a stark contrast to the 175 PCN’s issued between January to March this year.

Within the same time period, Dromore’s numbers rose from 4 PCN’s to 27, Moira from 0 PCN’s to 46 and Banbridge from 24 PCN’s to 203.

Your Lurgan has contacted the Department of Infrastructure for comment.