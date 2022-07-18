Unions ballot for possible industrial action at ABC Council

Staff at Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council have been asked if they are willing to go on strike.

Employees who are members of the Nipsa and GMB trade unions are believed to have been asked if they are willing to strike over the cost of living crisis and the terms and conditions relating to the merger from the older council areas seven years ago.

Alan Perry from the GMB union said: “We have obviously put in a number of; I don't like using the word demands, but a number of points as part of a claim, which was obviously issued to the council.

“And to date, the council have obviously failed to address those.

“We've had an initial meeting with them and clearly since then there's been nothing forthcoming and obviously the cost of living crisis is very much upon each and every one of us.

“The other issue as well centres around the failure of the councils for seven years; they have failed to address the legacy issues in relation to the pay grades of the three legacy councils.”

Mr Perry voiced his concerns at staff in some areas on different salary grades due to the failure to ‘harmonise’ terms and conditions across the whole council following the reform of local government in 2015 that saw the 26 old councils merged to form 11 new councils.

“It's a failure to address the pay inequalities throughout the council,” he added.

“You've got people doing the same job but on different rates because of the legacy implications.

“You’ve also got the failure around the terms and conditions, which are centred around the whole harmonisation of terms and conditions within the various disciplines as well, which for seven years is ridiculous, where people at higher management such as directors have their jobs sorted out.

“Whereas people at the lower end of the scale are still waiting for that to happen and also, you obviously a number of people yet to be technically confirmed in post.

“There are no issues around jobs, it's just obviously a technicality that they're still not confirmed in post because the structures aren't complete.

“So, if you take say, somebody with seven-year service or more, they would then move to the top of the scale because this process should have been done and dusted dear knows how long ago.

“So obviously, then that has come to light, which has formed part of the dispute also in relation to people being penalised in relation to their length of service.”

Mr Perry outlined that the ballot opened on July 13 and that the Union are recommending strike action to employees.

“First and foremost, we are asking the Council to address the cost of living like other councils are and to address the cost of living situation,” he continued.

“We also want the Council to go back on their word in relation to agreeing those jobs that we haven’t already agreed that they would then be reflective around their length and where they sit on the scale so they wouldn’t start at the bottom and take, say an extra or four or five years to get to the top of the scale.

“Obviously, every year they move through the increments, there’s an increment increased but then they would start back at the bottom.

“The ballot opened on July 13 and closes on August 2 at noon, so we will have the result just shortly after that.

“We are meeting that afternoon, depending on the outcome, to determine where we go and see if there's no breakthrough or progress made by the council.

“We’re recommending that they vote for strike action, but as of yet we don’t know what the outcome will be. The likelihood is that [the] talks fail and at the moment there certainly isn’t any sign of things progressing, then the likelihood is that we will proceed.

“I would say probably a full all out strike action.”

The Union representative stated that whilst they have “a good working relationship” with the Council, they have been left frustrated with a lack of progress.

“I would use the term ‘frustrating’,” Mr Perry concluded.

“We do have a good working relationship with them, there’s no doubt about that, but I think given where we are at, I think it’s hit a very sour note and that would be my take on it.

“We thought things were progressing, we sort of agreed a way forward but clearly it’s two steps forward and three steps back with the Council.

“We have a meeting with them on Monday (today) and at the moment the indications are that there is nothing forthcoming.”