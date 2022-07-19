Judge looking for more information in McKenna case

A Lurgan man, who was partially blinded by a plastic bullet in 1997, could receive a sizeable compensation claim if his case is successful.

Gavin McKenna, who was 13 at the time, is suing the Ministry of Defence through the civil courts for negligence during the incident, where the plastic bullet was said to have been fired by a member of the Royal Irish Regiment patrol.

The British Army claimed that they were coming under attack near to the Kilwalke Estate in Lurgan at that time, however, this was disputed by local residents.

Mr McKenna insists he was an innocent victim, struck while gathering wood for a bonfire with friends in a field near the town’s Antrim Road.

The MoD denies liability, contending instead that reasonable force was used when a military foot patrol came under attack from a crowd of up to 30 youths throwing missiles in the staunchly republican area.

Mr Justice McAlinden said given the passage of time since the incident, he wants to ensure he is being fair to both parties.

“It would seem on an important issue of this nature, there should have been something in place, and there should be some means of identifying what the system was at the time with some degree of precision,” he said.

“The evidence is that the soldier who fired the round, yes he did have training but obviously he cannot say if the training occurred within the time interval.

“It could have been he doesn’t know so we’re left bereft of any direct evidence in relation to whether this individual was trained in accordance with the guidance in relation to the use of this weapon.

“I know that there’s been a long passage of time between this incident and the hearing of this case, and that’s why I want to ensure that I’m being fair to both parties here by allowing the defendant every opportunity to put forward evidence in relation to this issue.”

The next hearing in the case is set to take place on August 5.