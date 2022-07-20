Insurance policy cancelled due to overspending at Christmas, court hears

A motorist has pleaded guilty to a single charge of driving without insurance.

The case of Andrew McDonald, (42), of Brownstown Park, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 20.

The court heard that on January 30 this year, officers stopped a vehicle within the vicinity of Braemar Avenue, Lurgan, with a check of police systems showing no current valid insurance policy for the vehicle.

McDonald was asked to produce a certificate of insurance within seven days, but the next day (January 31), he attended Lurgan Station and stated that his policy had been cancelled due to the insurance company not being able to take payment.

In his defence, the court was told that McDonald had overspent on his children at Christmas and the rising cost of living meant he had no money to pay for his policy.

It was added that the policy is back in place and he is currently in full-time employment.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a fine of £350 fine and endorsed McDonald’s licence with six penalty points for the offence.