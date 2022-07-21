Driving ban after barrier crash

A motorist has been banned from the roads for a year after crashing his vehicle into a barrier whilst over the limit.

The case of Desmond Foy, (39), of Ballyoran Park, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 20.

The court heard that on June 4 this year, police were tasked to a report of a possible drink driver on the M1.

It was reported that a vehicle had been driven in a reckless manner and one of the tyres was deflated.

Police located the vehicle crashed into the barriers between Junction 11 and 12, with the driver smelling strongly of intoxicating liquor and he was unsteady on his feet.

Foy failed a preliminary breath test, with an evidential sample reading 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Whilst in custody, the defendant was searched and a blister pack containing four diazepam tablets was located.

In his defence, a solicitor started by saying Foy wishes to apologise to the court for his behaviour and throughout the pandemic he had been alone and entered depression and self-medication through Class C drugs.

It was added that his reading won’t be the highest the court has ever seen and asked for leniency with how Foy has dealt with the matter.

The solicitor stressed that the defendant is consulting with his GP and is now back in full-time employment.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a £500 fine and a 12 month disqualification for driving with excess alcohol in breath, a conditional discharge for a period of one year for possessing a Class C controlled drug, as well as a £250 fine and a six month disqualification for careless driving.