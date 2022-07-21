Football ace detected driving at 93mph

A “promising footballer” for Dungannon Swifts has alarmed a Judge with his speed despite being an R driver.

The case of Jamal Taveres, (19), of Donegall Road, Enniskillen, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 20.

The court heard that on April 21 this year, police were conducting a speed enforcement operation within the vicinity of the M1 Craigavon at junction 11.

The speed on that particular stretch of road is 70mph, with the defendant’s car being tested driving at 93mph.

Police followed and stopped the vehicle with the driver identifying himself as the defendant.

Whilst speaking to officers, it was established that Taveres was still within his 12 months restriction period for driving.

Police conducted a vision inspection of the vehicle and noted there was no R plate on display at the rear of the vehicle and there was an R plate resting within the driver’s side dashboard.

In his defence, the court was told that Taveres passed his test in November last year and is hoping to go to University in September.

It was stated on the day in question, he was going to Belfast to look for accommodation and he was not meant to be driving as his friend’s car broke down. A solicitor added that he was under time pressure which meant his speed increased.

However, it was conceded that Taveres knows the speed was unacceptable and he is a promising soccer player for Dungannon Swifts, meaning his licence is essential for training and playing matches as he lives in a rural area of Fermanagh.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said: “The number of cases at the minute in courts for young R drivers speeding at such high speeds is unbelievable.

“There’s a huge amount of deaths on the roads in this jurisdiction and for the life of me, I don’t understand if someone passes their test and knows they’re restricted why they would travel at 93mph.

“Some of these young people need to be speaking to some of the charities involved with people who have lost loved ones in road traffic collisions.

“The reality of serious speed and death would soon come quite clear to them.”

The Judge imposed a £500 fine and a three month disqualification for an R driver exceeding 45mph, as well as a £100 fine for not displaying any R plates.

An application to fix bail pending appeal the sentence was granted at £500.