£300 fine for two counts of failing to produce insurance

A motorist, who was said to have a “bit of a history” in failing to produce insurance, has been fined a total of £300 for two further pleas.

The case of Jack Coleman, (29), of Drumnamoe Gardens, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Wednesday, July 20.

The court heard that on January 29 this year, the defendant was stopped in Lurgan and was asked to show his insurance but couldn’t do so.

He was then asked to bring it to Lurgan Station but failed to do so within seven days.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the same offence in April 15 this year when he was stopped by police in Lurgan and failed to produce his insurance within seven days.

In his defence, the court was told that Coleman always has insurance but producing the document always slips his mind due a lapse of concentration.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy recommended that the defendant buys himself a diary and imposed a fine of £150 for each of the two offences.