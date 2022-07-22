Judge brandishes defendant's behaviour as "appalling"

A court has heard how a defendant went to resolve an issue with his partner’s ex-partner armed with a baseball bat.

The case of Airidas Daugela, (23), of Alexandra Gardens, Portadown, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 22.

The court heard that on November 14 last year, police were tasked to an address in Portadown following a report of a male armed with a baseball bat threatening the resident of that property.

Police arrived at the address and spoke with the injured party who alleged that the suspect had approached the door of his property armed with a bat, before leaving to the front of the house.

The injured party observed the defendant in the garden throwing the baseball bat at the window, however, no damage was caused.

The defendant threatened the injured party by shouting: “I will f******g kill you”, with the complainant believed these threats to be real and they would be carried out.

The injured party then approached Daugela in the street and the defendant lifted the baseball bat and threw it at him in an aggressive manner in a public place.

Daugela left the area after challenging the injured party to a fight in the street.

Following the encounter, the injured party showed deleted messages to police and he believed these threats to be real and could be carried out.

In his defence, the court was told there had been an ongoing dispute between the defendant and his partner’s former partner and he went to deal with it in a “foolish way”.

It was added that Daugela understand his behaviour was totally improper and he plans to conduct himself appropriately in the future.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy said: “You have an appalling report and the pre-sentence report makes sorry reading in terms of your aggression.

“You didn’t attend any medical appointments when offered regarding anger management.

“Your report essentially says you demonstrated no evidence of remorse or concern for the impact of your offending on others.

“You attempted to defend your behaviour and minimise responsibility.

“Your behaviour is quite simply appalling; you’re not learning from previous mistakes.

“You walked one mile to the victim’s house armed with a baseball bat to confront him; you had time to think about your actions and walk back again.”

The Judge imposed a six month custodial sentence for threats to kill, a five month custodial sentence for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, a five month custodial sentence for attempted criminal damage and a three month custodial sentence for disorderly behaviour.

All periods of imprisonment are to run concurrently with each other.

An application to fix bail for appeal was granted at £500.