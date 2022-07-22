Theft from Tesco results in two month prison sentence

A defendant, who stole items from Tesco without making an effort to pay, has been jailed for two months.

Appearing via video-link from Maghaberry, the case of Jamie Geddis, (32), of Victoria Street Place, Lurgan, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 22.

The court heard that on June 7 this year, police received a report from Tesco in Lurgan regarding the theft of four bottles of wine and a multipack of Coke from the store.

The value of the goods totalled £31.99 and Geddis left the store without making any effort to pay and walked off in the direction of Main Street.

The defendant was subsequently identified as the male involved with the theft.

Conor Lunny, defending, insists that Geddis had put plans in place for his rehabilitation after leaving prison for an earlier offence but unfortunately this incident occurred after taking alcohol.

It was conceded that he gave an “ill advised” no comment interview and lapsed when given bail.

The solicitor outlined that his client has served the equivalent of a ten week sentence for this charge and he has a Community Addictions appointment scheduled for August 3 and his partner is due to give birth on August 15.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a two month custodial sentence for the offence.