Donaghcloney man accused of five sexual offences

A Donaghcloney man has appeared in court charged with a number of sexual offences.

Ben Timmis, (19), of Milltown Road, Donaghcloney, appeared at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 22 for the purposes of a preliminary enquiry – the legal process during which a case is referred to the higher court.

The defendant is accused of three counts of sexual activity involving penetration on a date unknown between August 1, 2019 and December 1, 2021, as well as a similar charge on a date unknown between December 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

Furthermore, Timmis faces an allegation of sexual assault by penetration on a date unknown between December 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

Prosecution submitted that based on the papers before the court there was a prima facie case to answer.

Defence counsel made no contrary submissions.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy, satisfied there was a prima facie case to answer, released Timmis on his own bail of £500 with a number of stringent conditions to appear for arraignment at Craigavon Courthouse on October 14.