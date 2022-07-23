Woman drives over limit after leaving dispute, court hears

A court has heard how a Lisburn woman will inevitably lose her job after pleading guilty to a charge of driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The case of Heather Miller, (37), of Crossan Walk, was heard at Craigavon Courthouse sitting on Friday, July 22.

The court heard that on June 18 this year, police received a report of a damage-only road traffic collision within the vicinity of Backwood Road, Moira.

It was reported that the female driver had crashed her vehicle into a hedge and appeared to be under the influence.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the female who identified herself as the defendant and confirmed she was driving at the time.

Miller failed a preliminary breath test at the scene and an evidential reading at Banbridge Custody read 71 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

In her defence, the court was told that she has no relevant record and on the night in question she had been drinking in the house and became involved in an argument before taking the “foolish decision” to drive away.

It was outlined that Miller will lose her employment, she has got rid of her car and the solicitor asked for leniency with how serious she took the matter.

Deputy District Judge Austin Kennedy imposed a £350 fine and a 12 month disqualification for the offence.