McAlinden condemns shotgun attack on home

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden has condemned a shotgun attack on a home in Craigavon.

Shots were a fired at a house in the Meadowbrook area on Tuesday night.

Damage was caused to the house and a car parked outside.

Councillor McAlinden said:

“This is an extremely shocking incident where shots were fired at a home in a residential area with a young woman inside. It’s extremely lucky that nobody was injured in this incident, though damage was caused to the property and a car outside.

“My thoughts are with the woman involved in this attack, it must have been an utterly terrifying experience. The local community have also been very concerned by this incident, there is no place for guns on our streets and the presence of a gunman wielding a shotgun in this area has rightly alarmed people.

“I would urge anyone with any information about what happened here to come forward to police as soon as possible and assist with their investigation. We need to send a clear message that those behind incidents like this will be punished, and to take this harmful weapon out of circulation.”