Father and daughter in court over insurance pleas

A father, who lent his vehicle to his daughter who both believed she was insured to do so, have had their cases heard at Craigavon Courthouse.

Chloe Girvan, (29), of Rockmount, Portadown and Paul Girvin, (58), of Obin Street, Craigavon, was heard during the sitting on Wednesday, August 3.

The court heard that on February 18 this year, police were on mobile patrol on the Dungannon Road, Portadown, when they observed a vehicle turning left onto Rockmount.

Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver who identified herself as Ms Girvan.

Officers completed checks and it showed that the driver was not named on the insurance policy for the vehicle and was issued with a 55/8 form.

On February 23, police were made aware that the defendant had issued an insurance policy for a different vehicle.

Further checks revealed that the owner of the vehicle was Mr Girvin and he made a full admission to permitting no insurance when interviewed.

In their defence, the court was told that Mr Girvin lent the vehicle to his daughter (Ms Girvan) after her own car was off the road and they both believed she was covered on his policy.

However, it was explained that this has now been rectified.

District Judge Bernie Kelly imposed a £200 fine and six penalty points in each of the two offences.