Traffic management plan for Dickson PS progressing: Lockhart

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has welcomed ongoing progress towards the completion of a much needed traffic management improvement scheme at Dickson Primary School.



Commenting, Carla Lockhart said:



“It is fantastic to see that work is well underway at Dickson Primary School that will help address long standing issues around parking and safety at the Primary School. This is an issue I have been working closely with the school on, and I commend Mrs Williamson and the Board of Governors for pressing hard for these improvements.



When completed, access and parking at the school will be vastly improved with the delivery of additional parking spaces, new footpaths, a safety barrier and pedestrian crossing points. This will transform the site, and will be a huge plus for staff, pupils, parents and visitors.



I am continuing to engage with the EA around the timescale for completion of these works, to deliver these benefits as soon as possible for the benefit of the whole school community.”